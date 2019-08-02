AIWA re-enters Indian market, plans to invest Rs 200 crore

AIWA, the Japanese consumer electronics brand, has re-entered the Indian market and plans to launch a range of consumer electronics products. It plans to sell its premium Smart 4K ultra-high definition LED TVs, smart home audio systems, wireless headphones and personal audio products in the country.

To keep up with the rapid pace of technological advancements and product development in today's market, AIWA will introduce its unique and innovative products that promise to be simple, affordable, user-friendly, and equipped with the latest technology.

AIWA LED TVs are priced at Rs 7,999 and go up to Rs 1,99,000.

Of all the products available in India, TVs will be assembled locally in Delhi while the rest of audio products will be sourced from China, Taiwan and Korea. AIWA products will be available online as well as at offline retail stores through distributor network including large format retail stores and institutional sales, among others. AIWA products will go on sale around August 15, the Indian Independence Day. AIWA claims to have a robust after-sales service network with over 200 service centres across India. The company aims to sell about 200,000 units per annum.

Commenting on the launch, Jeffrey Alan Goldberg representing AIWA internationally, says, "We decided to launch this great brand in India because this is one of the most dynamic markets in the world with huge potential. While there are many other products in the market, the ability of the Indian consumer to lap up the most innovative technology is unmatchable. Moreover, the sense of nostalgia when it comes to AIWA is strong here, and I am sure India will embrace the new brand identity with love and joy."

Elaborating on their strategy for India, Manmit Chaudhry, Managing Director, AIWA India, says, "We believe in working relentlessly to provide Indian consumers with a wide choice of products with innovative, advanced features that meet specific requirements across different demographics and price brackets. This launch is the first step in that direction and will cater to the ever-evolving expectations of our target audience for simple and affordable technology products. We plan to invest approximately over Rs 200 crore in coming years."

AIWA entered the Indian market in the early 1970s and exited before 2005. Towada Audio based out of Tokyo owns rights in Japan and elsewhere and has been manufacturing Aiwa-branded products since 2017. Aiwa Consumer Products is the Indian arm of AIWA, having a joint alliance with their nominated India representative.

