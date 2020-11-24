Ali Express, AliPay, CamCard among 43 Chinese apps banned

The Centre on Tuesday, November 24, banned 43 more Chinese mobile apps, under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The government has said the apps engaged in activities "prejudicial to India's sovereignty, integrity, defence, security, and public order."

These apps join hundreds of other apps that were previously blocked by the government over security fears. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued an order in this regard based on comprehensive reports it received from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs. Earlier on June 29, the Centre has banned 59 mobile apps and on September 2, 2020, 118 more applications were blocked under Section 69A of the IT Act.

Here is the list of 43 Chinese apps blocked for access by the government: -

AliSuppliers Mobile App

Alibaba Workbench

AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living

Alipay Cashier

Lalamove India - Delivery App

Drive with Lalamove India

Snack Video

CamCard - Business Card Reader

CamCard - BCR (Western)

Soul- Follow the soul to find you

Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat

Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles

WeDate-Dating App

Free dating app-Singol, start your date!

Adore App

TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App

TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App

ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles

DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online

AsianDate: find Asian singles

FlirtWish: chat with singles

Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat

Tubit: Live Streams

WeWorkChina

First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online

Rela - Lesbian Social Network

Cashier Wallet

MangoTV

MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP

WeTV - TV version

WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More

WeTV Lite

Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App

Taobao Live

DingTalk

Identity V

Isoland 2: Ashes of Time

BoxStar (Early Access)

Heroes Evolved

Happy Fish

Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island

Munchkin Match: magic home building

Conquista Online II