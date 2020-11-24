Ali Express, AliPay, CamCard among 43 Chinese apps banned

The Centre on Tuesday, November 24, banned 43 more Chinese mobile apps, under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The government has said the apps engaged in activities "prejudicial to India's sovereignty, integrity, defence, security, and public order."
These apps join hundreds of other apps that were previously blocked by the government over security fears. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued an order in this regard based on comprehensive reports it received from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs. Earlier on June 29, the Centre has banned 59 mobile apps and on September 2, 2020, 118 more applications were blocked under Section 69A of the IT Act.
Here is the list of 43 Chinese apps blocked for access by the government: -
AliSuppliers Mobile App
Alibaba Workbench
AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
Alipay Cashier
Lalamove India - Delivery App
Drive with Lalamove India
Snack Video
CamCard - Business Card Reader
CamCard - BCR (Western)
Soul- Follow the soul to find you
Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
WeDate-Dating App
Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
Adore App
TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
AsianDate: find Asian singles
FlirtWish: chat with singles
Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
Tubit: Live Streams
WeWorkChina
First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
Rela - Lesbian Social Network
Cashier Wallet
MangoTV
MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
WeTV - TV version
WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
WeTV Lite
Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
Taobao Live
DingTalk
Identity V
Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
BoxStar (Early Access)
Heroes Evolved
Happy Fish
Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island
Munchkin Match: magic home building
Conquista Online II