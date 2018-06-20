Amazon Alexa will be your new personal assistant in hotel rooms

Alexa for Hospitality is Amazon's new product, which will help hotels, vacation rentals and other hospitality locations, in giving a voice-first experience to its guests. This will be a special version of the company's voice assistant that has been designed to increase guest access to amenities and providing tools for improving employee productivity.

Available on an invitation basis, Amazon Echo smart speakers will be placed in the hotel rooms where guests will be able to talk to Alexa for accessing hotel information, requests for room service, housekeeping, control lights and thermostats, play music and more.

Amazon will also work with major property management, ticketing, and guest engagement solutions to make Alexa integration simple for hotels. To start with Marriott International is introducing the new Alexa experience at select properties in Marriott Hotels, Westin Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, Aloft Hotels, and Autograph Collection Hotels starting this summer. But even before Amazon optimized Alexa for Hospitality industry, smart voice assistants have been deployed at some of the hotels including Wynn Las Vegas and Hotel Park Inn by Radisson IP Extension Delhi to name a few.

"Customers tell us they love how easy it is to get information, enjoy entertainment, and control connected devices by simply asking Alexa, and we want to offer those experiences everywhere customers want them," said Daniel Rausch, Vice President, Amazon. "Alexa for Hospitality makes your hotel stay a little more like being at home and gives hospitality providers new ways to create memorable stays for their guests."

Other than fetching the regular information about the hotel, controlling and adjusting in-room devices, using Amazon skills guests will be able to check airport wait times, play games, get in a quick guided workout, play white noise to help them fall asleep, and more, Amazon plans to further personalize the customer experience. Amazon will introduce support for Amazon customers to temporarily connect their Amazon accounts to their Alexa-enabled device in the room. This will allow customers to play their personal music from services including Amazon Music, Spotify, and Pandora; and listen to audiobooks with Audible. Alexa for Hospitality will automatically disconnect customers account from the in-room device as they check out.

This new initiative will also help vacation rentals to manage their property experiences and engage with guests. Hospitality providers can provision Echo devices in just minutes to get up and running quickly. It also supports hardware settings like limiting volume level and administrator notifications if a device goes offline. Hoteliers can also use Alexa for Hospitality to measure engagement through analytics and adapt services based on guest feedback.

Alexa for Hospitality can work with existing hotel technologies and works with a range of trusted hospitality solution providers. For instance, features developed by DigiValet, Intelity, Nuvola, and Volara will allow guests to make requests such as "Alexa, order wine," or "Alexa, book a spa appointment," with requests routed to hotel property management systems. Alexa for Hospitality also works with popular guest room entertainment providers including World Cinema and GuestTek for voice control of TV experiences, and in-room control of connected devices using Crestron and Inncom by Honeywell.