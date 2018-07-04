Amazon to offer exclusive deals, discounts, flash sales during Prime Day sale

Amazon will be conducting its second Prime Day sale in India and across 16 other countries. The sale is an annual event for Amazon's Prime subscribers. The sale will begin on July 16 from 12 noon and will go on till July 17. The total duration of the sale will be 36 hours. The sale will include various exclusive offers on different product ranges.

Amazon will be conducting over 200 new product launches from top brands like OnePlus, Nestle, Marks and Spencer, Bosch, Intel and many popular brands. Few products will also be sold in flash sales on an hourly basis. Last year, the company had offered a total of 1.5 million products under the Prime Day sale but this year the list will be much longer with around 40 million products available this year. The products will include smartphones, electronics, kitchen accessories, apparel and much more. Amazon also has a Prime Video platform where it will be launching new videos as well.

Amazon will also be offering cashbacks and discounts with the use of Amazon Pay or HDFC Bank. With HDFC Bank, customers will get 10 per cent instant discount on credit, debit cards and EMI. However, there will be a few terms and conditions to care of. On Amazon Pay, users can get 10 per cent back on loading balance in the digital wallet.

Amazon will also be providing Prime Now services to all its members. Prime Now is an exclusive service for prime members that gets select items delivered within 2 hours of ordering them. The service is available in four primary Indian cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Prime Now has a selection of over 10,000 products. This includes selection across all categories like consumer electronics, home & kitchen and grocery fulfilled by Amazon through the Now Store from a network of 15 dedicated fulfillment centres in the above mentioned cities. The Prime Now app is available for download on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Amazon's Prime subscription is available at a price of Rs 999 for a year or Rs 129 for a month. The service includes Amazon's Prime deals, Prime Video and even Prime Music which is a music streaming service without any advertisements.