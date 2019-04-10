Amazon Fab Phones Fest: OnePlus 6T available at its lowest price ever!

The three day Amazon Fab Phones Fest will be held from April 11 to April 13. Some of the smartphones that will be available during the sale are Realme U1, Oppo F9 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, and Oppo F11 Pro. Amazon India will also bring premium phones like OnePlus 6T, iPhone XR and Huawei Mate 20 Pro for sale. Apple's iPhone XR had recently received a price cut in India from Rs 76,900 to Rs 53,400, a move that has not gone unnoticed. OnePlus, in response, has slashed the price of its OnePlus 6T phone to secure its turf in India.

OnePlus 6T will be discounted for the first time and will be available with a flat discount of Rs 3000 on the 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The other two variants of the phone - 8GB RAM, 128 GB storage and 8GB RAM, 256 GB storage - will be available with a flat discount of up to Rs 4,000. Using HDFC Bank cards, buyers can avail additional Rs 1,500 off, bringing down the price of 6GB RAM variant down to Rs 33,499.

OnePlus 6T, which was launched on October 29, features some incremental updates such as in-display fingerprint sensor, a bigger display, a smaller notch, smart boost, increased battery capacity, night mode in camera and more, while the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The three available variants are 8GB/256GB, priced at Rs 45,999, 8GB/128GB (Rs 41,999) and 6GB/128GB (Rs 37,999).

Similarly, iPhone XR, which recently got a price cut, will be available during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale at its lowest price ever. Other than that, buyers can also avail discounts on mobile accessories, including cases, power banks, headphones, chargers, and selfie sticks among others.

In addition to the OnePlus 6T and iPhone XR, the Amazon Fab Phones Fest will bring the Honor Play at Rs 13,999, Honor 8X will be available at Rs 12,999, Honor 8C at Rs 8,999, Honor 7C will also be discounted at Rs 8,499. Additional exchange discounts on the Oppo F9 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, and Oppo F11 Pro.

As far as offers are concerned, there is a 10 percent instant discount on debit cards, credit cards and EMI transactions from HDFC Bank, which will bring down the price further. In addition to the discounts, Amazon is also offering no-cost EMIs, exchange offers, and assured banking discount during the sale.

Edited By: Udit Verma

