Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale starts from today, get discounts on OnePlus 6T, iPhone X, Xiaomi Mi A2 and more

Amazon India is hosting a three-day Fab Phones Fest sale on its e-commerce platform from March 5 i.e., today till March 7 i.e., Thursday. During the sale, buyers can avail exchange deals, offers and discounts on smartphones. Amazon India has partnered with HDFC to offer 5 per cent instant discount to the banks' debit and credit card holders. Phones like Xiaomi Mi A2, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, and the Realme U1 are listed with discounts. Deals are also available on the OnePlus 6T, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, and the Oppo R17 Pro.

Here are some of the deals available on Amazon India:

OnePlus 6T: The OnePlus 6T can be bought for an extra Rs 2,000 discount on exchange of an old phone. There is also a no-cost EMI option, discount on HDFC cards, Jio cashback of up to Rs 5,400 and free accidental and Liquid Damage Protection insurance worth Rs 2,000 on opening a Kotak 811 Account.

Apple iPhone X: Apple's flagship iPhone X is available at a discounted price of Rs 74,999, down from its listed price of Rs 91,900. The phone is eligible for no cost EMI, valid only on HDFC bank credit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards.

Xiaomi Mi A2: Xiaomi Mi A2 is available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999. The listed price of the phone is Rs 17,499. MiA2 is eligible for no cost EMI on all major credit cards and select debit cards.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2: Redmi Y2 can be bought for Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. Even the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option is available for Rs 9,999, instead of Rs. 10,999.

Samsung Galaxy M10: The new Samsung galaxy M10 is eligible for 5 per cent instant discount on HDFC bank credit and debit card EMI transaction. The phone is also eligible for no cost EMI on Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards.

