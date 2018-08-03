Amazon India announces 'Freedom Sale' from August 9; offers and timings

Amazon India is all set to celebrate its next big sale with the 'Amazon Freedom Sale' from 12 am (midnight) on August 9 to 11:59 pm on August 12, 2018. The e-commerce giant is offering over 20,000 deals on Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion, Large Appliances, Groceries & Daily essentials, TVs and more. A total of over 170 million products, across hundreds of categories, will be available on Amazon.in.

Amazon India will be offering up to 40 per cent off on mobile phones and accessories.

Upto 50 per cent off on consumer electronics and daily essentials.

Discounts ranging from 50 per cent to 80 per cent on Amazon Fashion

Up to 70 per cent off on products under Home and Outdoors

Interested buyers can look for new launches and exciting deals across brands such as OnePlus, Huawei, Honor, Samsung, Vivo, RealMe, 10.Or, Marks & Spencer, UCB, GAP, Shoppers Stop, Levis, Pantaloons, Red Tape, Sanyo, Casio, Puma, UCB, Prestige, LG, Bajaj, Pampers, Lego, Lakme, Nivea, Philips, Pedigree, Bombay Dyeing, JBL, Sony and many more. Amazon Echo devices, Fire TV Stick and Kindle e-readers will be available at discounted rates on all four days of the sale.

"As the most trusted and visited shopping destination in India, we look forward to celebrating every occasion with our customers. The Amazon Freedom Sale has been curated to offer everything customers are looking for this season and more! With new launches, great deals, extra cashback, no cost EMI and convenient exchange options, customers can look forward to a grand celebration on Amazon.in." said Manish Tiwary, Vice President - Category Management, Amazon India.

During the Amazon Freedom Sale, customers can save more with an additional cashback of 10 per cent when they pay using SBI Debit & Credit Cards. Eligible customers can also opt for EMIs using their Debit card from select banks.