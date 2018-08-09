Amazon Freedom Sale deals revealed; offers to look out for

'Amazon Freedom Sale' began at midnight on Thursday and will go on till 11:59 pm on August 12, 2018. The company claims to offer over 20,000 deals on more than 2,500 brands on a large selection of smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion, large appliances, groceries, daily essentials, TVs and more. No-cost EMI and exchange offers can be availed on thousands of products across Mobile Phones, TVs, and Refrigerators among others.

With additional discounts up to 23% exclusively for Prime members on select Amazon Devices, customers can look forward to saving more on Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Fire TV Stick and Kindle during the Amazon Freedom Sale.

Customers can save more with 10% instant discount when they pay using SBI Debit & Credit Cards. Millions of eligible customers can also enjoy EMI on using their Debit card from select banks.

Here are the deals to look out for

Mi A2 for Rs 16,999 on pre-order sale starting at 12 noon today

Redmi Y2 starting Rs 9,999 - Sale starts at 2 pm today

Extra RS 2,000 off on Exchange on OnePlus 6 and also avail No-cost EMI on multiple tenures

Up to 37% Off on Samsung Smartphones; Extra up to Rs 8,000 off on Exchange and avail No-cost EMI

Extra Rs 1,000 off on Exchange on Realme 1 (Red, 6+128GB) and avail No-cost EMI

Up to 35% off on Honor Dual Camera Smartphones and avail No-cost EMI

Up to 35% Off on Moto Smartphones; Up to Rs 2,000 off on Exchange and avail No-cost EMI"

Rs 6,000 off on Huawei P20 Lite and avail No-cost EMI

Extra up to Rs 5,000 off on Exchange Vivo and Oppo Smartphones and avail No-cost EMI

Up to 50% off on 10.or Smartphones

Mi Power banks starting at Rs 799 with extra 10% cashback up to Rs 150 using Amazon Pay balance

Data cables starting at Rs 95

Deals on Amazon Devices & eBooks

Prime-exclusive discounts up to 23% on select devices

Smart home set up with savings on smart plugs, lights, cameras & more.Kindle Unlimited: Subscribe to a year of Kindle Unlimited at Rs 1499

Kindle eBooks: Min 70% off on hundreds of bestselling eBooks

Alexa Skills: All customers who use at least 6 skills will get Rs 150 Amazon Pay Balance. Alexa has over 15,000 skills. Skills excluded from the offer - Smart home, News & Flash briefing, Music (Prime Music, Saavn and TuneIn).

Consumer Electronics and TVs

Up to 50% off on Electronics across 350+ brands with 2000+ offers

Intel Core i3 Windows laptops starting Rs 24,990 with Exchange offers

Canon EOS 1300D DSLR Camera @ Rs 22,990 with No Cost EMI

Bose Speakers with free Echodot - Starting at Rs 11,500

Boat Rockerz 400 Bluetooth Headphones at 999 RS

8GB and above Memory Cards starting Rs 249

Up to 45% off on HP, Canon & Epson Printers

JBL In-Ear headphones with mic starting Rs 599

GoPro Action camera with freebies worth Rs 7,300

Up to 40% off on Televisions; No Cost EMI starting from RS 2000 per month

Up to RS 15,000 off on Exchange of your old TV; Free Installation and demo available at the time of delivery on select TVs in select cities

Up to 40% off on Smart TVs; Smart TVs starting from RS 11,990

Up to 35% off on premium TVs from Sony and Samsung

12 months flat No Cost EMI on select Samsung TVs

Up to 30% off on Bosch Front Load Washing Machines with No-Cost EMI starting RS 2400 per month

Haier 5.8 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine starting RS 10,220

Up to 30% Off BPL Microwaves with No-Cost EMI starting RS 1990 per month

BPL Side by Side Refrigerator at RS 43,990 with 9 months No-Cost EMI

BPL 6.2 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine starting RS 9,990 with 6 months No-Cost EMI

Up to 25% off Whirlpool Single Door Refrigerators with No-Cost EMI starting RS 1900 per month

Up to 30% off LG Refrigerators with No-Cost EMI starting RS 1800 per month

Up to 45% off Voltas Split ACs with No-Cost EMI starting RS 2000 per month

50%-80% off on Shoppers Stop, Marks & Spencer, Pantaloons, GAP, Arrow, Levis, UCB, Tommy Hilfiger, Indian Terrain, Just F

50%-80% off on Puma, Hush Puppies, New Balance, Red Tape, Clarks

Up to 70% off on Watches and Jewellery across brands such as Invicta Giordano, Maxima, Voyalla, Accessorize

40%-70% off on Luggage and Handbag brands such as American Tourister, Skybags, Safari, Tommy Hilfiger & Caprese

Daily Essentials & Groceries

30% off on breakfast essentials from Kellogg's and NesPlus

Up to 30% off on Tea, Coffee and Beverages from TATA, Lipton, Bru and Nestle

Whey Protein under RS 1999 by Muscleblaze and Optimum Nutrition

Beauty & Personal Care

Up to 50% off on Skincare products from Mamaearth, VLCC, The Faceshop, Lotus and Nivea

Up to 50% off on Shampoos, Conditioner and Hair Serums

Min. 20% off on Beard Care from Ustraa and Bryclreem

Min. 20% off on Vitamins and Supplements

Min. 20% off on Ayurveda Products from Dabur, Himalaya, and Baidyanath

Amazon Pantry

Shop for RS 1, 000 and get Rs 300 back on your first order on Amazon Pantry

Up to 50% off on Beauty across products like Pantene, Vaseline, Head and Shoulder

Up to 35% off on Staples such as Oil, Dal and Sugar

Home appliances & Kitchen utilities

Up to 50% off Mops and Ladders by Bathla

Up to 40% off on Water purifiers

Prestige Marvel Glass 3 Burner Gas Stove for RS 3999

Philips T Bulb 10 Watt pack of 3 at RS 579

Auto & Sports

Flat 20% discount on bike accessories of Royal Enfield

Yonex ZR100 Badminton Racquet at RS 249

Books & Media