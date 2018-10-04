Amazon launches Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice remote

Amazon is expanding the Fire TV portfolio with the launch of the new 4K stick with Alexa Voice Remote. The Fire TV Stick 4K is the new streaming media stick with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support and is priced at Rs 5,999.

The new Alexa Voice remote is compatible with the older generation of Fire TV devices and can be purchased separately for Rs 1,999. Both, the Fire TV Stick 4K and the Alexa Voice Remote, are available for pre-order on Amazon.in and will start shipping on November 14.

"We've listened to our customers and pushed to deliver a higher performance Fire TV. The new quad-core processor delivers a fast and fluid experience and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ provides an amazing picture quality," said Marc Whitten, Vice President, Amazon Fire TV.

"It is a complete 4K solution our customers are looking for, all within a compact stick form factor. The team invented an entirely new antenna technology and combined that with a powerful 802.11ac Wi-Fi to optimize for the best possible 4K UHD streaming experience, even in congested network environments. Plus, the all-new Alexa Voice Remote lets you control your complete entertainment experience and use your voice to quickly find the content you want. Just say, 'Alexa, find comedies', or 'Alexa, play The Grand Tour'."

Claiming to be over 80 per cent more powerful than the existing Fire TV Stick, the new 4K Stick features a quad-core, 1.7GHz processor. It is said to deliver a fast streaming experience, quicker load time and brilliant picture quality. The new Fire TV Stick 4K can be used to access thousands of apps including Hotstar, Netflix, Sony LIV, Zee5 and others. To access YouTube, Facebook and Reddit, one can access the same using the Firefox or Silk browsers.

Fire TV Stick offered voice support, which could understand well the Indian accent. But with the new Fire TV Stick 4K, Amazon has introduced Alexa support including skills and voice functionality. The same can be used to view live camera feeds, check sports scores, order food, book a cab and stream millions of songs using the remote. Amazon also allows users to pair any of their Echo devices with your Fire TV for easy control of the entertainment experience using Alexa, hands-free.

As the remote uses a combination of Bluetooth, multidirectional infrared technology and powered by our proprietary cloud-based service, the all-new Alexa Voice Remote allows to power on compatible TV with a single remote.

"We are delighted to offer Alexa integration with the new Fire TV Stick 4K. The new Alexa Voice Remote also helps existing Fire TV customers control all their favourite entertainment by just asking Alexa," said Jayshree Gururaj, Director, Amazon Devices.