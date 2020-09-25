Amazon launches next-gen Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick Lite; prices start at Rs 2,999

At its annual hardware event, Amazon has unveiled its refreshed streaming stick. The refreshed lineup includes the next-generation Fire TV Stick, the all-new Fire TV Stick Lite, and a redesigned personal and customised Fire TV experience.

"Millions of Fire TV customers in India will now experience an even better and faster streaming experience with this launch. TV at home has become the mainstay for movies, shows, kids' entertainment and the latest news during these uncertain times. Customers can now get the most out of their TVs with the next-generation Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite. It offers a more powerful and affordable streaming experience with better voice integration with Alexa," says Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India.

All-new Fire TV Stick: Rs 3,999

Launched in India a couple of years ago, Fire TV Stick has emerged as a popular streaming device in the Indian market. The new stick, priced at Rs 3,999, is powered by a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor which is 50 per cent More Powerful with HDR and Dolby Atmos Support. The dual-band, dual-antenna WiFi supports 5 GHz networks for more stable streaming and fewer dropped connections. Used for streaming 1080p at 60fps with HDR compatibility, it will come with Alexa Voice Remote with dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons for controlling TVs, soundbars, and A/V receivers.

Affordable Fire TV Stick Lite: Rs 2,999

Amazon is offering a new and affordable way to stream full HD content with the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lige. Even this one is said to be 50 per cent more powerful than the previous-generation Fire TV Stick and is accompanied with Alexa Voice Remote Lite, a new remote that allows you to use voice to find, launch, and control content.

All-New Personalised Fire TV Experience

To offer a more intuitive, simple, and customised experience, Amazon has redesigned the Fire TV experience. The Main Menu will be at the centre of the screen, making it easy to look for content. Alexa is at the core of the new Fire TV experience, featuring improved voice controls that give you greater control of your entertainment. Just say "Alexa, go to Library" to browse shows. With user profiles, Fire TV now delivers a personalised experience for up to six members of a household, providing individual content recommendations, viewing history, watch lists, preferred settings, and more. The new Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite are available for pre-order on Amazon and will be released on October 15.

Amazon says with over 100 million devices sold globally, Fire TV customers are streaming billions of hours every month.

