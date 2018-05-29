Amazon Now app rebranded to Prime Now

Amazon India has rebranded its grocery service Amazon Now to Prime Now. It will offer exclusive express two hour delivery to Prime members. Available to customers in Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad, the service can be available anytime between 6 am to midnight, where consumers can order as late as 10 pm for midnight delivery.

Same-day and next-day delivery will remain available for all Amazon users, in two-hour slots from 6 am to midnight. For this, Amazon India has 15 fulfilment centres equipped with temperature-controlled zones. The fulfilment centres also store kitchen appliances, beauty products and household supplies available on Prime Now.

"On Prime Now, customers can shop for products from our Now store which is fulfilled by Amazon. We have invested in the customised infrastructure of fulfilment centres for faster deliveries and chill chains to maintain temperatures at optimum conditions for leafy products and dairy products like curd and paneer. We are encouraged by the strong customer response and quantities ordered have grown by 90 per cent monthly since the launch of the Now store." said Siddharth Nambiar - Head of Prime Now, Amazon India.

With the rebranded app, there are over 10,000 products listed across categories such as fruits and vegetables, grocery, staples, meats, home and kitchen and more, fulfilled by Amazon through the Now Store and supermarkets such as Big Bazaar, Aditya Birla More and local speciality sellers. The app will also have "Crazy Deals" on grocery products with up to 30 per cent off and there will be Amazon Pay offers as well.