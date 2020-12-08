China takes down TripAdvisor, 104 other mobile applications from app stores

China has removed 105 mobile applications including American online travel company TripAdvisor from app stores in the country. It has done this under a new campaign to clean up stores of apps it considers to be promoting gambling, prostitution, pornography, and violence-related content.

The apps violated one or more of three cyber laws, without furnishing details for each app, the Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement on Tuesday, December 8.

The authority further stated that it began the drive on November 5 responding to a strong backlash from the general public to content considered offensive. It added that it would continue to regulate apps and take off those in breach of the law in a timely manner.

China heavily regulates its cyberspace and punishments for transgressions are not uncommon, irrespective of whether the app is operated by a domestic or foreign company.

Chinese-linked apps have become a scourge for governments world over for posing national security concerns amid allegations that the personal data of users could be obtained by China's government.

In the most recent crackdown on such applications, India had in November blocked access to 43 more mobile apps, including Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress, Alipay Cashier, CamCard, and WeDate, for being prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity, and defence of the nation.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT issued the order for blocking access to these apps by users in India based on comprehensive reports received from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs, according to an official release.

Earlier on June 29, the government had blocked access to 59 mobile apps and on September 2, 2020, another 118 apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.