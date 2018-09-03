Apple begins the repair program for iPhone 8's logic board manufacturing defect

Just in time for the new iPhones launch, which is scheduled for September 12, Apple has acknowledged a manufacturing defect in last year's iPhone 8 models but not in iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X. "Apple has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 8 devices contain logic boards with a manufacturing defect. Affected devices may experience unexpected restarts, a frozen screen, or won't turn on," says the official support page. For the affected iPhone 8s, Apple will be offering repairs free of charge.

Not all iPhone 8 units are affected by this defect but a certain number of units sold in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Macau, New Zealand and the US, and that too between September 2017 and March 2018. Apple has launched a web page, where users can enter their phone's serial number to check whether their iPhone 8 is affected by the logic board with a manufacturing defect. To do this, just select the country from the drop-down option, enter the serial number and submit. The iPhone 8 users with the defected logic board can visit Apple Authorized Service Provider for the repair, where the device will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program. The repairs might be restricted or limited to the original country or region of purchase. Apple also recommends to backup the iPhone before taking it for repair.

But users with damaged iPhone 8 might face some trouble. Apple has also clarified that "if there is any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair."

This repair program covers affected iPhone 8 devices for 3 years, after the first retail sale of the unit but doesn't extend the standard warranty coverage of the iPhone 8.