Apple to close all retail stores globally, except China, till March 27: Tim Cook

Apple will be temporarily shutting all its retail stores outside China till March 27 to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced in a tweet. Cook also mentioned in the same tweet that the Cupertino tech giant will be committing $15 million towards "worldwide recovery."

In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery. https://t.co/ArdMA43cFJ â Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 14, 2020

In a statement, Apple stated that all its offline retail stores will remain temporarily shut till March 27. The tech giant will continue to make its online presence felt through the company's official website www.apple.com and the App Store. In case of any queries, customers can visit the online Apple customer care.

The release also states that one of the lessons that Apple has learned is "to reduce density and maximise social distance" to mitigate the spread of coronavirus disease. To provide the latest and verified updates about coronavirus from trusted sources, Apple had also launched a new COVID-19 section.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Apple will adopt an online format for its developer conference. Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2020),scheduled for June this year will also feature online keynote and sessions. Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller said, "We will be sharing all of the details in the weeks ahead."

As of now, coronavirus has infected more than 1,45,000 people and claimed more than 5400 lives worldwide.

