Apple confirms launch date of new iPhones; here's what you can expect

Apple has unveiled the dates for an event at their newly built headquarters, Apple Park. Following the tradition of launching new iPhones in the first half of September, this year the launch date is finalised for September 12. The invite shows a big circle in the centre on a black background and text saying, "Gather round". Since Apple Park is built in a halo shape, this is an indication of the venue where the event is being held.

Similar to last year, Apple is expected to launch three new iPhones at the event. So far, there have been numerous leaks surrounding the new iPhones. Few of the most reliable sources have shared similar information about the three devices which gives us a good idea of what to expect from Apple's event on September 12.

Since last year, one leak that keeps resurfacing is about the sizes of the new iPhones. The successors of the iPhone X will have a similar design language but different sizes. One of the iPhones will be an immediate successor of the iPhone X with a 5.8-inch screen, the second will be bigger with a 6.5-inch screen and the third will be a cheaper, 6.1-inch iPhone. The cheaper iPhone is expected to feature an LCD display instead of AMOLED on the other two.

Popular analyst, Ming Chi-Kuo claimed that the construction material of the cheaper iPhone will also be different. The 6.1-inch iPhone is expected to go for Aluminum instead of Stainless Steel on the other two. However, all three will come with a notch and also feature Apple's Face ID.

All three devices are expected to use the A12 chipset. The cheaper phone will come with 3GB RAM instead of 4GB on the other two. In terms of storage, the more expensive phones will get three options; the base with 64GB, another variant with 256GB and the third with 512GB storage. The LCD variant, however, will just get 64GB and 256GB variants.

While the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch iPhones will get dual cameras with two 12-megapixel lenses, the LCD variant will get a single lens setup with a 12-megapixel sensor. However, the device will get more colour options in comparison to its expensive siblings. The cheapest 2018 iPhone will be offered in 5 colour options, whereas the others will be offered in just 3 colours.

The 6.5-inch OLED iPhone is expected to be priced in the range of $900-$999 for the base variant. The 5.8-inch device is expected to sell within a price range of $800 to $899. The cheapest of the lot, with a 6.1-inch LCD display, is expected to fall in the range of $600 to $699.