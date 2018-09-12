New Apple iPhones start at $749 for iPhone XR, $999 for iPhone XS, $1099 for iPhone XS Max

Apple has launched three new Apple iPhones for the year 2018. All three iPhones come with the same notched display as iPhone X. This year, Apple opted for a cheaper iPhone XR which starts at $749. The Apple iPhone XS is the same size as last year's iPhone X and starts at $999. The biggest iPhone XS Max comes with a massive 6.5-inch OLED display and starts at $1099. In India, the devices will be sold in the second phase of the launch. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will start selling in India from September 28. iPhone XR will come to India on October 26 along with its global launch.

Here are the highlights from the event (time in IST)

12:11 am Apple iPhone Xs Max at $1099

12:11 Apple iPhone Xs starts at $999

12:10 Apple iPhone Xr starts at $749

12:09 iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max will come in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB variants

12:09 iPhone Xr is available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB variants

12:03 The new iPhone Xr give an hour and a half more than iPhone 8 Plus

12:02 The iPhone Xr comes with the same Bokeh technology as well

12:01 Xr comes with a single wide-angle lens

12:00 iPhone Xr comes with the same A12 Bionic chip as iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max

12:00 The camera get the same FaceID technology as iPhone Xs

11:59 iPhone Xr gets extensive gesture control

11:58 The phone gets 6.1 inch Liquid Retina display

11:57 The phone comes with IP 67 certification

11:56 The device is available in Coral, Blue, Black, White, Red and Yellow

11:56 The new iPhone Xr comes in 6 differnet colours

11:55 Apple unveils iPhone Xr

11:54 Apple Giveback will provide recycling facility for older iPhones

11:53 Both new iPhone Xs are more enviroment-friendly

11:50 All Apple facilities run on 100 per cent renewable energy

11:48 The phone can hold one physical SIM and another e-SIM

11:47 The new phone comes with the e-SIM feature to setup a second phone number

11:47 The new iPhones come with DualSIM, Dual Stand-by

11:46 The iPhone Xs can get more than hour of battery life compared to iPhone X

11:43 One can adjust the depth of field within the native camera app

11:41 The potrait mode has also been updated

11:39 The A12 Bionic enable smart HDR

11:38 The front panel still comes with Dot Projector, IR blaster and a 7MP front camera

11:37 The front camera has a depth sensor

11:36 The new iPhone Xs has one 12MP wide-angle lens and anouther 12MP telephoto lens

11:35 It's time to talk about iPhone Xs

11:32 New iPhones get HomeCourt App for live tracking of athelets/sportsmen

11:26 Scenes that were earlier possible only on gaming console can be rendered on the new iPhone Xs

11:24 AR exeprience on the new iPhone Xs will be overhauled

11:23 The core ML is nine times faster

11:22 With iOS 12 the user will get Siri Shortcuts

11:21 A12 helps open apps 30 per cent faster

11:17 The chip can process 5 trillion operations per second

11:17 A12 Bionic chip has an updated neural engine

11:16 It has two performance cores and four efficient cores

11:16 The new iPhones will be powered by A12 Bionic chipset

11:12 The new large iPhone will be called iPhone Xs Max

11:11 The second iPhone comes with a 6.5-inch Super Retina OLED display

11:11 Screen supports Dolby Atmos and HDR 10

11:10 The screen is 5.8inch OLED Super Retina display

11:10 Will be available in Gold, Silver and Space Grey

11:10 Most durable glass ever on a smartphone

11:09 It is made of surgical grade stainless steel

11:09 Apple launches iPhone Xs

11:06 Tim Cook starts talking about the iPhone

11:04 Orders start from Sept 14

11:04: Series 3 will be now priced at $279

11:04 Series 4 with Cellular is priced at $499

11:04 Series 4 with GPS starts at $399

11:02 All bands from older Apple Watches can be used with Series 4

10:56 These features will be launched in US later this year

10:55 The Apple Watch Series 4 is FDA approved

10:53 The ECG reports can be stored as a PDF to share with your doctor

10:50 The Watch can now produce electrocardiogram

10:48 The optical heart sensor has been updated

10:47 Apple Watch Series 4 can detect a fall

10:46 Apple Watch is powered by 64-bit, dual core S4 chip

10:46 The back is made of ceramic and saphire

10:45 Speaker is also 50 per cent louder

10:45 Digital crown gives haptic feedback

10:44 The Breathe app reminds you take a break

10:43 You can customize Watch Face

10:42 Every part of the OS is redesigned

10:42 The screen is over 30 per cent larger

10:40 Apple introduces next generation Apple Watch

10:39 Fitness and Health is at the core of Apple Watch

10:37 Apple Watch has grown in a short period..it is the number one watch.

10:35 Tim Cook: iOS is the most personal opertating system

10:30 pm: Tim Cook takes the stage