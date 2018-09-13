Apple India prices revealed; internet explodes with memes

Apple revealed the shimmery new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR with a new powerful chip and better camera. But, with new tech comes a new price list. What seems to have become customary with the latest iPhones, Apple hiked the prices of the new devices and since there's a new variant with a massive screen, the price tags also got bigger.

In India, the iPhone XR, the budget version of the new iPhones, starts at a price of Rs 76,900. The true flagships, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have skyrocketed in terms of prices. The base variant of iPhone XS with 64GB memory will sell at Rs 99,990 whereas the 64GB variant of the 6.5-inch variant is priced at Rs 1,09,000.

The pricey iPhones disturbed fans so much so, that Apple stocks started plummeting after the launch event. Apple lost a total of $13 billion in market value after the event held at Apple Park. In India, the top variant of the iPhone XR, with 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 91,900. The iPhone XS 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,34,900 whereas the iPhone XS Max is priced at Rs 1,44,900.

The customary price hike calls for customary memes. The online world erupted at Apple's new price list. Here's how people reacted to the exorbitant pricing.

Me : #iPhoneXs chahiye bday pe. Dad : theek hai *After seeing Price* Dad : pic.twitter.com/PKnyLzn8Dw - Tweetera?? (@DoctorrSays) September 12, 2018

Apple: we wanna sell you an Apple Watch which can detect heart attacks. Now let's see if it works *see's iPhone Xs and Max price* *gets heart attack* *dies*#AppleEvent? ? #iPhoneXS#iPhoneXsmax#iPhoneXR#AppleWatchpic.twitter.com/QjtXNtI6nc - RI?Z ???? (@riazbapoo) September 12, 2018