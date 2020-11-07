Apple iPhone 13 in four variations, major camera upgrades expected; all you need to know

It has been less than a month since Apple iPhone 12's launch, and now reports have surfaced about iPhone 13. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker will unveil four iPhones in 2021, which might have similarities with iPhone 12 lineup.

As per the rumours, the next generation of Apple's iPhone models will come in three sizes--5.4-inches, 6.1-inches, and 6.7-inches. It is anticipated that two of the iPhones will be "Pro" models, and the other two will be affordable devices. So, one can expect a 5.4-inch iPhone mini, a 6.1-inch low-cost iPhone, a 6.1-inch Pro model, and a 6.7-inch Pro Max model.

Further, the iPhone 13 might have some camera improvements, a faster A-series processor, and a new chip from Qualcomm.

In terms of camera technology, Apple users might see improved stabilisation, and high-end 40 to 64-megapixel camera lenses, along with four camera setups.

Rumours also suggest that at least one iPhone in 2021 could feature a portless design that relies entirely on wireless charging rather than a Lighting port, though it is unclear if this will pan out.

Besides, Apple might shrink the notch with a reduced height rather than reduced width. Apple might also adopt 120Hz ProMotion displays in the next iPhone's generation in 2021.

Further, Kuo has projected that Apple will bring both FaceID and on-display fingerprint sensor for next year's launch. The iPhone maker might also remove all the external ports to offer a "completely wireless experience".

The 2021 iPhones would presumably charge solely using Qi-based wireless charging. One rumours suggested that Apple might adopt a Smart Connector for the 2021 iPhone, which would allow for charging, data transfer, and syncing without a lighting port.

When it comes to 5G chip, Apple might use Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X60 third-generation 5G modem in the 2021 iPhone. Future iPhones will also use the X65 and X70 Qualcomm modem chips.

Apple in 2021 might cut iPhone costs to better accommodate the expense of 5G chip technology. Adopting a soft battery board design that will drop costs 30 to 40 per cent compared to the iPhone 12 board price.

