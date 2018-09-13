Apple iPhone XR with Dual SIM to hit Indian shores on October 26

Entering the 6-inch screen segment, Apple announces iPhone XR that will not burn as big a hole in your pocket as its predecessors did. But a price tag of $749 comes at a compromise in the screen department - an LCD display instead of the OLED that was on iPhone X, and a single camera module at the rear.

But don't lose heart as the 6.1-inch edge-to-edge display comes in a 1792 x 828 pixel resolution with 326 PPI. Apple claims it to be the most colour accurate in the industry, with wide colour support and True Tone for a more natural viewing experience.

The 12-megapixel camera at the back is the same as the wide-angle camera as the one found on iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. It features optical image stabilization, an aperture of f/1.8, a 6-element lens, focus pixel with a quad LED truetone flash and more. Improvements to the ISP, Neural Engine and improved software algorithms enable portrait photos with a beautiful bokeh effect. New Depth Control allows users to adjust the depth of field both in real-time preview and post-capture to create portraits with a beautiful bokeh effect.

There is also a True Depth camera module at the front including an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, flood illuminator, infrared camera, front camera and Dot projector. This setup supports FaceID for unlocking the phone.

"iPhone XR helps us reach even more people with the latest iPhone innovations. iPhone XR makes it possible for even more people to have the great experience of the latest iPhone X technology, in beautiful new designs, at a more affordable price", says Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

Made from 7000-series aerospace-grade aluminium and more durable glass, the iPhone XR is IP 67 certified that makes it dust and water resistant and will be available in white, black, blue, coral, yellow colours that may remind you of the 5C. The iPhone XR will support gestures as Apple bids goodbye to its iconic home button for the first time.

Powered by the A12 Bionic chipset with the next-generation neural engine, the XR features a 7-nanometer chip that Apple claims will deliver industry-leading performance in a more power-efficient design. This is a six-core fusion architecture with two performance cores that are up to 15 per cent faster, four efficiency cores that are up to 50 per cent more efficient, a four-core GPU that is up to 50 per cent faster. It has a powerful Apple-designed Image Signal Processor (ISP), video encoder and more.

iPhone XR will come with iOS 12 out-of-the-box, which will introduce new features such as group notification where notifications from one source are now stacked together. Also, multiple notifications can be dismissed at once. The much talked about feature of the iOS 12 is the addition of Digital Health that keeps a track of smartphone activity, number of times the phone was unlocked, notifications responded to, the app you spent the most time on and more. There is a 'Downtime' option for staying away by greying out selected apps, once the set time threshold is crossed. Group FaceTime will support 32 participants in a group video call. Improvising Siri experience, the iOS 12 introduces Siri Shortcuts.

Putting augmented reality at the forefront, the new iPhones also features Measure app that is pretty accurate in measuring objects by using the camera.

iPhone XR uses LTE Advanced for fast download speeds and introduces Dual SIM through the use of a nano-SIM and digital eSIM. Available in three storage capacities - 64GB, 128GB and 256GB, the iPhone XR will be starting at $749.