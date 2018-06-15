Apple iPhones, iPads, Macs may not receive major discounts in future

Apple iPhones are not a rare sight anymore and most would think that it's good for the company. However, it seems Apple has taken a step in the opposite direction. The company appointed Michel Coulomb as the new head of Apple India. This change in leadership could be bad news for Apple fans. All Apple products including iPhones, iPads, Mac computers and even accessories might not get the occasional mega-discount.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Apple has made a clear stance on the way they want to sell their products in India. The company has decided revert to 'organised distribution'. They plan to achieve this by limiting the number of retailers.

Currently, the American company sells through various retailers that include Ingram Micro, Redington, Rashi Peripherals, Brightstar and HCL Infosystems. Apple plans to phase out the latter three from the supply chain. The report suggests the terminations will come into effect early next year.

This will let Apple have a tighter control on the prices of their devices. The offline retailers of the brand have been experiencing a steady fall in sales due to aggressive competition from the online market. Around 55 per cent of Apple products are sold via online outlets. This doesn't mean that Apple products will stop receiving discounts altogether. The prices just won't drop to surprising levels.

Apple's intent is clear with the Indian market as the newly appointed Michel Coulomb is popular for maintaining 'channel hygiene' and brand building. Before taking over the reins of Apple here in India, Coulomb was the managing director of South Asia operations for the company. He will also be responsible for maintaining parity between prices of the products sold via both online and offline channels.

Apple, however, might launch a new product for India under the 'SE' badge. This will help the company distinguish between flagships and mid-range devices. Apple iPhone X SE is expected to launch later this year. The company has also started manufacturing/assembling phones here in India which will help with the price surge due to import duty.