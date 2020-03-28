Apple launches app, website for COVID-19 screening

Tech giant Apple Inc has launched an app and a website that will help users do self-screening for COVID-19. The app offers an online screening tool, information about the disease caused by coronavirus and guidance from the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) on testing for coronavirus and emergency care.

Apple has developed the app in collaboration with the White House, the CDC and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The is available on app stores as 'COVID-19'. It will ask users questions about symptoms, location and risk factors and then will provide appropriate up-to-date guidance from the CDC, said White House officials. The questions include information about the user's recent travel or contact history.

Apple in a press release has made it clear that the screening tool on the app does not replace instructions from healthcare providers or guidance from state and local health authorities.

Apple has said it would neither collect users' answers not they would be sent to Apple or any government body.

"Along with the new COVID-19 app and website customers across the US may also ask Siri, 'How do I know if I have coronavirus?' to access guidance and resources from the CDC and a curated collection of telehealth apps available on the App Store," said the press release.

Currently, the app is only available in the US but the website can be accessed from India.

