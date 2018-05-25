Apple offers credit refund for faulty iPhone batteries

Apple is reimbursing Rs 3,900 to all the customers, who had paid for the out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement. This is an extension of the Apple Battery Replacement Program. The refund will be given only for iPhone 6 and later models, whose battery was replaced between January 1 to December 28, 2017, at an Apple authorized service location - Apple Store, Apple Repair Center, or an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

Last year, Apple had accepted that the iOS software slowed down the performance of the older iPhones to avoid battery fatigue. This was immediately followed by Apple introducing a new battery replacement program, under which, the company was replacing the battery of the iPhone 6 or later models, for Rs 2,000 plus taxes instead of Rs 6,000 plus taxes.

Apple says, the customers who paid the full amount for the battery replacement during the this period will be contacted over an email, between May 23 to July 27, 2018. The email will instruct the customers on how they can obtain the credit, which will be provided either via electronic funds transfer or a credit on a credit card used to pay for the battery replacement service.

Apple on its website also says that the customers who do not receive the mail by August 1, 2018, but are eligible for the replacement, can contact the Apple Support by December 31, 2018. However, to avail the credit, the proof of service at an Apple authorized service location might be required.