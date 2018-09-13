Apple Watch Series 4 launched at $399 with ECG, healthcare features

Apple has announced the new Apple Watch Series 4, the first to feature a built-in ECG scanner. Apple has always envisioned the Apple Watch 4 as a health device, and along with tracking electrocardiogram, it can also detect a fall, and even detect the heart rate when it is too low.

"We've added electrodes to the back of the Watch, and the digital crown allows you to take an electrocardiogram. Now you can take an ECG anytime, anywhere. You open the app and put finger on the digital crown. Built-in electrodes on the back and crown detect electrical impulses from your heartbeat and it will send them to S4 chip. Takes 30 seconds, and then you get a heart rate analysis," explained Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer. All ECG recordings will be stored in Health app.

Since the launch of Apple Watch in 2015, it had a heart-rate monitor built-in. Over the years, Apple Watch has identified and notified users about the escalated resting heart rate, resulting in saving a few lives.

Apple Watch has received a major design overhaul since its debut in 2015. It features larger, edge to edge display with rounded edges and is 30 per cent bigger, making space for more information to appear on the display. Even though bigger in size, all band colours and band styles will fit any generation of the Apple Watch.

Even the Digital Crown has been slightly redesigned - the all Red crown for the LTE variant has been replaced with a red outline.

Apple Watch Series 4 include a new dual-core 64-bit S4 processor that Apple says will offer two times better performance. Other hardware improvements include an updated accelerometer and gyroscope for all-day activity tracking and identifying swim stroke.

Apple Watch Series 4 runs on Apple's proprietary operating system, watchOS 5, which brings powerful activity and communication feature onboard. The Activity Sharing competitions allow Apple Watch owners to invite another Apple Watch user to compete in a seven-day Activity competition, earning points for closing Activity Rings, while receiving coaching notifications to help stay engaged and win the week.

One of the much-awaited features is the auto-workout detection that provides an alert to start the correct workout and gives retroactive credit. This feature also offers a reminder to end workout sessions after a period of inactivity if the user forgets.

The New Running feature includes a new cadence (steps per minute) metric for indoor and outdoor runs and walks, as well as a new pace alarm for outdoor runs that alerts users when they are behind or ahead of their designated target pace.

Walkie-Talkie is another new feature which is an entirely new way to communicate with voice and just a tap of the wrist. Along with the new Siri Watch face, watchOS 5 will bring the ability to listen to their favourite podcasts on the go with Apple Podcasts.

Apple Watch Series 4 will be available in new stainless steel, and gold trims and will ship starting September 21 in a select few countries. The GPS variant of the watch will retail from $399 and the LTE variant will retail for $499. Apple will continue to sell the Apple Watch Series 3 for $279.