Apps for Vivo IPL 2018

With Vivo IPL 2018 tournament kicking off this Saturday, cricket lovers are in for a treat. However, with matches scheduled to begin at 4 PM and 8 PM, you might end up missing a lot of action. Fret not, as there are mobile apps that will stream the tournament live or feature ball-by-ball commentary. Here are some of the apps that you can install for live updates.

Hotstar: Hotstar is the official digital streaming partner for the upcoming Vivo IPL 2018, where users will be able to stream live match on the Hotstar app. Hotstar users will be able to stream the first 10 minutes of the live match for free, post which users can either subscribe to Hotstar All Sports Pack for the annual fee of Rs 299 or Hotstar Premium Pack. There won't be any delayed feed either. However, those on Reliance Jio and Airtel network will be able to watch all live matches, without subscribing to the above-mentioned packs. Making the tournament more exciting, Hotstar has introduced WatchN'Play, a skill-based game where a user gets to test their cricket knowledge and cricket enthusiasts' innate behaviour of providing running commentary on player performance and strategy. Hotstar is claiming to bring the action up close with the introduction of Virtual Reality as well.

Airtel TV: If you are an Airtel customer, you can live stream all Vivo IPL matches for free on the Airtel TV app via Hotstar. The new version of the Airtel TV app has a dedicated cricket section, which has been designed to bring a highly curated experience. The app also allows users to select and follow their favourite teams, stay updated with the latest scores and even access the upcoming match schedules. The Airtel App will also have a special scorecard notification along with interactive games and contests.

IPL 2018: This is the official IPL app by Pulse Innovations, available for both iOS and Android platform. Designed to bring Live actions on the mobile, the app is said to be advert free and will push all the reactions and exclusive coverage of IPL matches. This app offers Live ball-by-ball scores and commentary, video highlights, fixtures, results and match reports, live photostream, options to buy tickets and more.

Yahoo Cricket: Available exclusively for the Indian audience, the Yahoo Cricket app will feature real-time updates and relevant content. Claiming to offer quickest score updates, it will have superfast ball-by-ball commentary and score updates, allowing users to scroll through the commentary of the entire match, including boundaries, and more. There will be engaging infographics, real-time polls, tweets, and photos that users can browse through. The app also has a "Ball in Play" feature where users will be able to view when a bowler starts his run-up and anticipate what will happen next through the 'Ball by Ball' feature.

Google Assistant: Without having to browse through the apps, you can also fetch the live score updates, match schedules, information about the teams and much more by speaking with Google Assistant app. Available for both iOS and Android smartphones, this app is powered by Google, which is quick at fetching the updated information.

