Asus Zenfone 5z to launch in India on July 4, to be Flipkart exclusive

Asus will be launching the Zenfone 5z in India. The company has confirmed the launch date as July 4 and the event will begin at 12:30pm. Following the Asus and Flipkart partnership, the device will be sold exclusively on the Indian e-commerce website. The device is Asus' flagship which will go against OnePlus 6 and Honor 10.

The phone was unveiled at the MWC 2018. The device comes with flagship specifications. The device features a Snapdragon 845 chipset assisted by Adreno 630 and three different RAM and internal memory variants. During the MWC 2018 unveil, the device came was launched with one 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant, another with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant and the top variant came with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device features an 6.2inch IPS LCD display with a FullHD+ display covered by Corning Gorilla Glass. The phone boasts a screen to body ratio of 83.6 per cent. Like most flagships from this year, the Asus Zenfone 5z also sports a notch to house the front camera and all the necessary sensors.

The camera on the device is a dual lens setup with one 12megapixel unit and the other with an 8megapixel sensor. The camera also gets EIS for stable videos. The front camera is an 8megapixel unit which also gets gyro EIS for stable shots.

The phone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with Asus' ZenUI 5.0 on top. The device has a dual SIM slot (nano). One of the slot doubles up as a memory card slot that can hold a card of up to 400GB. The phone comes with a 3300mAh battery and comes equipped with a USB Type C port.

As far as pricing in concerned, the phone has specifications similar to the OnePlus 6 and is expected to compete in a similar if not same price bracket. The device is expected to sell around the price range of Rs 38,000 to Rs 40,000. In a few markets, the device is priced at 479 euros which translates to Rs 38,195.