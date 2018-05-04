Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 next sale on May 10

People will again be able to buy the new Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 in India. The company will open its sales on May 10. The kick off sale of the device began last week on Thursday on Flipkart but the phone ran out of stock soon.



The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is set to compete with Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro as they are both within the Rs 15,000 price range and the same chipset.

Asus claims there has been a great response to the phone from the people. However, it did not give out any details about the number of units sold in the pre-orders.

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 comes in three variants. The cheapest variant comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage that is priced at Rs 10,999. The second variant with 4 Gb RAM and 64 GB storage is priced at Rs 12,999.

The third variant which has 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is priced at Rs 14,999. However, no release date for this particular variant has been announced.

The Zenfone Max Pro comes with Android Oreo 8.1 and dual SIM(Nano). It sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2160 pixels) IPS Full View display with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with Adreno 509 GPU makes it a value for money proposition.

The Android experience is enhanced by a thin-bezel display dual-rear camera setup. It features a 13 megapixel primary Omnivision sensor with f/2.2 aperture along with a 5 megapixel secondary sensor.

The front camera has an 8 megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 85.5-degree wide-angel view and a five-piece lens.

The phone will have a 5,000 mAh battery. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 has a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/A-GPS, micro USB, WiFi 802.11 /b/g/n and 4G VoLTE. The sensors also have ambient light sensor, accelerometer, proximity sensor and rear a facing fingerprint sensor.