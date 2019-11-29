Black Friday Sale: Realme X2 Pro on open sale for 24 hours; check out price, offers

Realme X2 Pro is now on open sale for 24 hours as part of the company's Black Friday Sale. Realme recently concluded its invite-only early access sale. The flagship phone is available on Flipkart as well as the company's online store.

Realme X2 Pro was launched in India last week and went on sale this week. The flagship phone competes with the likes of Redmi K20 Pro and OnePlus 7T.

Prices for Realme X2 Pro begin at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The 12GB+256GB Realme X2 Pro comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 33,999. The colours on offer are Lunar White and Neptune Blue. Both the colour options for Realme X2 Pro are available under the Black Friday Sale that wraps up at 11:59pm today.

Realme X2 Pro under the Black Friday Sale comes with multiple offers. Deals on Realme X2 Pro include Rs 1,000 off on the purchase of DJI Osmo Mobile 3.

Moreover, the phone is available on no-cost EMI options for up to six months. There are Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs 11,500 up for grabs on the purchase of the Realme X2 Pro. Buyers can avail up to Rs 6,000 worth of data benefits as well as Rs 5,500 worth of coupon benefits. There are benefits worth Rs 3,000 for Cleartrip, up to Rs 500 on Crocs and Rs 2,000 or 20 per cent off on Zoomcar upon purchase of the Realme X2 Pro.

Realme is also offering a 7-day no-question-asked return policy for the first 10,000 customers.

Realme X2 Pro boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octa-core SoC. The device is packed with 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Fluid panel with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Realme X2 Pro is powered by a 4,000mAh batter that comes with a 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge support. Users can charge the phone fully in just 33 minutes.

As for camera, Realme X2 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup at the back including a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 primary sensor and a 13MP secondary sensor with an f/2.5 telephoto lens, 8MP tertiary sensor with a 115-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, Realme X2 Pro is equipped with a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie shooter.

