Black Shark 2 to go on sale today at 12pm via Flipkart; here're the specs, price in India, offers

The much hyped gaming phone, Black Shark 2, will go on sale in India today at 12pm, exclusively via Flipkart. Black Shark 2 was launched in India at the end of May and comes in two variants -6GB RAM along with 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage and 12GB variant with 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The Black Shark 2 is the successor to the Black Shark and Black Shark Helo. The phone is more affordable when compared to other gaming phones like Asus' Rog Phone. Black Shark is Xiaomi ecosystem company, however, in India the gaming company is operating independently.

As far as sale offers are concerned, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI plans and 10 per cent banking discount if Axis Bank Buzz credit card is used to buy the smartphone.

The Black Shark 2 comes with a 6.39 inch AMOLED display with 1080x2340 pixel resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. For gamers, the smartphone features a "Ludicrous Mode" that allows them to play games utilising full CPU power. It also has Liquid Cool 3.0 liquid-cooling technology and a vapour chamber cooling system that promises to keep the device from overheating during long gaming sessions. The phone also features a response rate of up to 240 Hz and a response time of just 43.5 ms to provide fast inputs during action games and shooters.

Along with its dual front-facing speakers, the Black Shark 2 also comes with two noise-cancelling microphones which provide clear in-game voice chat. The phone packs 4000 mAh high-capacity battery and 27 W/4.8A quick charging facility. For optics, the Black Shark 2 houses a 48-MP main camera along with a 12-MP secondary camera and a 20-MP front camera.

Black Shark 2 plans to take on OnePlus 7 Pro in India which is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. In comparison, the 6 GB RAM along with 128GB storage variant of Black Shark 2 is priced at Rs 39,999 and the 12GB RAM variant with 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 49,999.

Edited By: Udit Verma

