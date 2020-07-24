Corning unveils next-generation Gorilla Glass - Victus

US-headquartered Corning, a leading name in the glass protection, has unveiled the next standard mobile glass protection - Victus. Used by all major smartphones OEM across the world, and addressing consumer demand for improved durability, the new Gorilla Glass Victus has significantly improved drop and scratch performance over the previous generation Gorilla Glass 6. Devices with Victus will be available in the second half of 2020, whereas Samsung will be the first customer to adopt Gorilla Glass Victus in the near future.

According to the company, in the lab tests, Gorilla Glass Victus achieved drop performance up to 2 meters when dropped onto hard, rough surfaces. It also surpassed Corning's own Gorilla Glass 6 with up to a 2X improvement in scratch resistance, which was used in all flagships of late 2019 and early 2020. Corning claims that the scratch resistance of Gorilla Glass Victus is up to 4X better than competitive aluminosilicate glasses.

Corning has analysed feedback from more than 90,000 consumers indicating the importance of drop and scratch performance has nearly doubled in seven years. In the top three largest smartphone markets in the world - China, India, and the United States - durability is one of the most important purchase considerations for smartphones, second only to the device brand. When tested against features such as screen size, camera quality, and device thinness, durability was twice as important, and consumers were willing to pay a premium for improved durability.

"Dropped phones can result in broken phones, but as we developed better glasses, phones survived more drops but also showed more visible scratches, which can impact the usability of devices. Instead of our historic approach of asking our technologists to focus on a single goal - making the glass better for either drop or scratch - we asked them to focus on improving both drop and scratch, and they delivered with Gorilla Glass Victus. Corning's extensive consumer research has shown that improved drop and scratch performance are key components of consumer purchasing decisions," said John Bayne, senior vice president and general manager, Mobile Consumer Electronics, Corning.

Built on more than a decade-long legacy of delivering tough glasses for smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wearables, Gorilla Glass Victus provides consumers and OEMs with significantly better drop and scratch performance compared to competitive aluminosilicate glasses from other manufacturers.

Over the last decade, Gorilla Glass has been designed into more than 8 billion devices by more than 45 major brands.