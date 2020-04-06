Coronavirus: Night, food shelters now available across Google services

Google has included a new feature in Google Maps, Search and Assistant where people can look up food shelters and night shelters across India.

Google in a statement said that it is working with state and central governments to mark these shelters' location.

People can look up for these shelters in 30 cities by searching for 'food shelter in <city name>' or 'night shelter in <city name>'.

Google said these queries are accessible in Hindi and efforts are being made to add other Indian languages.

The tech giant will soon put in a quick-access shortcut so that people can easily look for these shelters on Maps.

Google India Senior Program Manager Anal Ghosh said, "As the COVID-19 situation develops, we are making a concerted effort to build solutions that help people during these times of need."

He added that the initiative is to ensure that anyone in need has access to these shelters.

"With the help of volunteers, NGOs, and traffic authorities, we hope to convey this important information to the affected people, many of whom may not have access to a smartphone or mobile device during this time," he added.

Google has taken several other steps during the coronavirus pandemic. It added a feature where whenever people search for any coronavirus-related information, Google Search on top gives information about the pandemic so that people are not misinformed. They source this information from WHO, US CDC and local health authorities across the globe. It has also committed $6.5 million to fight fake news on coronavirus.

Also Read: Coronavirus in India Live Updates: 693 new cases in 24 hours; 1,445 related to Tablighi Jamaat

Also Read: Coronavirus: President, PM, Ministers, MPs to take 30% salary cut for a year