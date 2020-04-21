David Li to replace Jay Chen as Huawei India CEO

Amid nationwide lockdown, Chinese technology company, Huawei Telecommunications India, has announced the appointment of David Li as the Chief Executive Officer of its India operations. Li will succeed Jay Chen, who moves on to take up a leadership role within Huawei Asia Pacific Region.

In his new role, David will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Huawei Telecommunications India's strategy, directions and operations in the country, ensuring its commitment as a strategic and reliable ICT partner in accelerating the digital visions of India.

David Li, CEO, Huawei India says, "I am very excited to be given the opportunity to lead Huawei Telecommunications in India. As a global ICT solutions provider, we are committed to the strategic development of India's ICT industry and will continue to work with the Government, customers and ecosystem partners to bring future technological innovations."

The company's efforts to combat COVID-19 include providing technological services in artificial intelligence (AI), video conferencing, wireless network coverage and smartphones to nations across Asia Pacific. Huawei has joined hands with countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh and others to address on-ground communication challenges, ensuring connectivity and supporting essential services with innovative technologies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Health systems are the first in line to fight the pandemic. Huawei telemedicine practices have developed on-ground use cases for four key scenarios in the fight against the coronavirus: Live video streaming, Remote collaboration, Remote diagnosis, and Remote protection, all in active use in live scenarios across nations in Asia Pacific.

Last year, Huawei had faced ban from the US government that had forced the company to drop all Google services including the Play Store for downloading apps. However, Huawei has come up with its own app store alternative -- Huawei App Gallery. The company has also tied up with numerous developers and partners to get onboard and has recently got Hungama entertainment onboard.

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. Operational in over 170 countries, the company has nearly 194,000 employees, serving more than three billion people around the world. Late last month, Huawei released its 2019 Annual Report, detailing a solid business performance. The company's global sales revenue in 2019 rounded off at CNY858.8 billion, up 19.1 per cent year-on-year; its net profit reached CNY62.7 billion; and its cash flow from operating activities topped CNY91.4 billion, up 22.4 per cent year-on-year. As part of a long-term, ongoing investment in technological innovation and research, Huawei invested 15.3 per cent of its 2019 revenue -- or CNY131.7 billion -- back into R&D. Its total R&D spend over the past decade now exceeds CNY600 billion.

Also Read: Coronavirus impact: Oil industry cuts 51,000 jobs globally in March; more layoffs to follow

Also Read: Coronavirus impact: Sanitisers to be made of surplus rice; Rahul Gandhi says it'll clean hands of the rich

Also Read: IL&FS case: Bombay HC rejects MCA plea to ban Deloitte, KPMG for 5 years