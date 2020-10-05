Delete these 33 apps! 'Joker' malware can steal money from your smartphone

Google has removed a few apps between July and September from Play Store since these were infected by Joker malware. These apps are found to be involved in spreading spyware, malware, or other harmful software. This malware is difficult to detect since it uses a technique called 'Dropper' to bypass Google's security scan and sneak into the user's device. California-based cybersecurity firm Zscaler discovered these infected apps.
The malware steals the money from users' accounts by subscribing them to the unwanted premium paid subscriptions without their consent. Such a user may not be aware that he has been signed up for a paid subscription service and the money has been deducted from his account.
"Many of these samples appear to be designed specifically to attempt to slip into the Play Store undetected and are not seen elsewhere," Google wrote in a blog earlier this year.
Here is the complete list of the apps that Google booted:1. All Good PDF Scanner
2. Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message
3. Unique Keyboard Fancy Fonts & Free Emoticons
4. Tangram App Lock
5. Direct Messenger
6. Private SMS
7. One Sentence Translator Multifunctional Translator
8. Style Photo Collage
9. Meticulous Scanner
10. Desire Translate
11. Talent Photo Editor Blur focus
12. Care Message
13. Part Message
14. Paper Doc Scanner
15. Blue Scanner
16. Hummingbird PDF Converter Photo to PDF
17. All Good PDF Scanner
18. com.imagecompress.android
19. com.relax.relaxation.androidsms
20. com.file.recovefiles
21. com.training.memorygame
22. Push Message- Texting & SMS
23. Fingertip GameBox
24. com.contact.withme.texts
25. com.cheery.message.sendsms (two different instances)
26. com.LPlocker.lockapps
27. Safety AppLock
28. Emoji Wallpaper
29. com.hmvoice.friendsms
30. com.peason.lovinglovemessage
31. com.remindme.alram
32. Convenient Scanner 2
33. Separate Doc Scanner
