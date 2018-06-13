Facebook introduces new 'Memories' page; here's how it's different from 'On This Day'

Facebook has launched a new page which is similar to the 'On this Day' feature that often pops up on subscriber's News Feed. The new feature will recap posts and images shared a while ago. What has changed from the 'On this Day' is that this collection of memories can be accessed anytime by going to the dedicated page and it will have different sections of memories spanning across day or even months.

Within this page, you'll find memories ranging from "Friends Made on this Day" to videos and collages about your memories. The videos celebrating "friendversaries", which got pretty popular a while back, can also be accessed on this page.

Facebook has also bundled the "Memories You May Have Missed" under a special section. This section will be more of a monthly or seasonal recap which will be displayed in short video. Users that don't log in on Facebook on a daily basis can share a larger chunk of memories from this section.

To access this new page, you can go to the left column in the Explore section. Facebook might replace the 'On This Day' bookmark with the new Memories page. On the Facebook application, the new page can be found on extreme right panel.

Facebook will try to keep bad memories at bay by tracking for keywords in the comment section. This new feature, on an ideal day, will just share happy memories on your Feed. These posts can be shared further with friends and groups. Facebook is doing all this to increase the amount of organic sharing on the platform, which has been declining despite renewed efforts by the social network giant.

During the Facebook F8 Developer conference, the platform even announced an online dating service that will be released soon. This new service will go against other online dating applications that use Facebook data for verification. Facebook will not only have direct access to information but the sheer number of users on the platform will enhance the reach of the service.

According to Statista, in the first quarter of 2018, Facebook had 2.19 billion monthly active users. This was just one billion in 2012. Facebook was the first social network to cross the billion-mark. The steady growth in the numbers can also be credited to the growing reach with the help of smartphones. As of April 2018, India claimed the first place with 270 million users with United States on the second rank with 240 million Facebook users.