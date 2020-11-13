Facebook rolls out 'Vanish Mode' in Messenger, Instagram

After WhatsApp's launch of its disappearing messages feature, now it's Facebook's turn to do the same. Facebook announced on November 13, the launch of its 'Vanish Mode' feature on Messenger and Instagram. The feature, meant for more casual conversations, allows users to set chats to automatically delete after the message is seen and the chat is closed.

In Vanish Mode, Messenger and Instagram users can send text chats, emoji, pictures, GIFs, voice messages and stickers, which will disappear after they've been seen and users leave the chat, Facebook explains.

In order for the user to send vanishing messages, both the sender and the receiver will have to activate the feature. It won't work if either of the parties have not opted in. Similar to how Snapchat posts worked, the platform will inform the sender if the receiver takes a screenshot of the message that has been sent on Messenger.

In the release, Facebook said the feature is best suited for memes, GIFs, stickers, or reactions that are cool when you send them, but you may not want them to stick in your chat history.

This new feature will initially be launched in the United States and a few other countries. The company also claimed that it will soon be rolled out in the EU countries. WhatsApp and Instagram have already started implementing the feature. Facebook had announced the disappearing messages feature on WhatsApp last week.

