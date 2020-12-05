FAU-G launch date: Akshay Kumar's PUBG rival all set for release in December

FAU-G, also known as the Fearless and United Guards, is all set to be released in December. The developers of the game, Studio nCore games have, however, not announced the exact launch date.

The game was first slated for release in October and was then delayed till November. FAU-G's pre-registration link for Android users was activated on the occasion of Gurupurab on November 30. Avid gamers can pre-register for FAU-G on its Google Play Store page. Once the game is launched, you will be notified instantly.





On the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab, we are starting the pre-registrations of FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards.



Pre-register and be the first to play the game.



Pre-registration link: https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J @nCore_games November 30, 2020

The number of pre-registrations of PUBG's rival has crossed the one million-mark and is set to increase in the coming days.

The FAUG game download APK (android application packaging) will be available only after the official release of the game, just like many other applications and games. FAU-G was announced by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar after the government banned PUBG in September as part of the second round of bans on Chinese apps. The government banned the South Korea-based PUBG game citing security reasons in September.

In its initial version, FAU-G will not feature the battle royale mode and will likely have the Galwan valley mode available for both single player and multiplayer versions.

FAU-G mobile is based on the Indo-China clashes that happened in Ladakh. The upcoming game will try to emulate real-life army combat situations like the Galwan valley incident with accuracy and will have brawler gameplay mechanics with the use of melee weapons.

