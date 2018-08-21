Fitbit launches Charge 3 in India

Fitbit, a leading name in fitness wearables, has announced the launch of its most advanced tracker - Charge 3 in India. To be available from November this year, Charge 3 features a swim-proof design with up to seven days battery life and has been priced at Rs 14,999.

The fitness tracker comes with a touch-screen display, features 15+ goal-based exercise modes and essential smart features to stay connected. It has Fitbit's most advanced sensor and algorithm technology so far in a tracker.

Charge 3 is crafted from lightweight materials, including an aerospace grade aluminium case and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display. Its display is nearly 40 per cent larger and brighter than its predecessor; and has an inductive button, which includes new patent-pending technology that provides a streamlined, swim-proof design and increased space in the device to add more sensors plus a larger battery.

Fitbit claims to have worked upon the software too and the tracker has a redesigned software and shows grayscale graphics with new animations. Fitbit has also enhanced its 24/7 PurePulse heart rate technology for even greater accuracy during exercise, as compared to Charge 2; and provides a better measure of calorie burn and resting heart rate to optimize workouts and uncover health trends. There is also an addition of SpO2 sensor, which can estimate relative blood oxygen levels and help track new health indicators like sleep apnea.

Fitbit Charge 3 can be paired with both iOS and Android devices, and the company plans to introduce Windows support soon.

"With Charge 3, we are building on the success of our best-selling Charge franchise and delivering the most innovative tracker in the market, offering an extremely slim, comfortable and premium design along with the advanced health and fitness features our users want. Our commitment to consumer choice and ability to meet the demand of millions of users by offering a range of products, from trackers to smartwatches, enables us to continue to expand our share of the overall wearables market," says, James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit.

Fitbit Charge 3 will be available in India on Reliance Digital, Croma, Helios and other major retailers offline, and online on Amazon and Flipkart. The company has introduced the tracker in black colour which comes with a graphite aluminium case, and blue gray shade with rose gold aluminium case. The company is also bringing accessories bands, with the Classic Band priced at Rs 2,990, Woven Band priced at Rs 3,490 and Leather Band at Rs 4,490.

Fitbit's Charge family is the most popular of Fitbit's product line-up, with 35 million devices sold to date. IDC estimates shipments of fitness trackers will continue to comprise a significant portion of the overall category for the next several years.