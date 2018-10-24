Five smartphone deals to look out for during Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days, Amazon Great Indian Festival

Shortly after wrapping up their sales for the Navratri season, Flipkart and Amazon are back at it. The two biggest e-commerce players in India have launched their respective pre-Diwali sales from today with more deals and discounts on various categories including, smartphones, electronics, fashion and more. Flipkart has launched its Festive Dhamaka Days which will continue till October 27, whereas Amazon India's Great Indian Festival will go on till October 28.

As per convention, both Flipkart and Amazon have come up with some attractive deals on latest and popular smartphones across segments. The deals include everything from flagship smartphones to affordable mid-range devices, with some much-awaited festive season launches and pre-orders scheduled during the Festive Dhamaka Days and Great Indian Festival sales.

Here are some of the best deals on smartphones being offered by Flipkart and Amazon during their sales ahead of Diwali.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The latest phablet from the Samsung stables is available at a discount on both Flipkart and Amazon as of now. Under the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the 128GB variant of Samsung Note 9 is available at Rs 67,900 after a discount of Rs 5,700. Additional 10 per cent cash back is also being offered on using ICICI credit and debit cards, or Citi credit cards.

Under the Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days Sale, the 128GB variant of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is being sold for Rs 67,900, instead of the listed price of Rs 73,600, whereas the 512GB variant is being sold for 84,900, intead of Rs 93,000. Buyers can also avail up to Rs 21,000 off on exchange. Buyers using HDFC cards can also avail flat Rs 6,000 cash back from both Amazon and Flipkart.

The Samsung Note 9 with an octa-core Exynos processor, coupled with 6GB/128GB or 8GB/512GB memory configurations. The screen is a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an 8MP front camera up top. At the back is a dual camera setup with two 12MP sensors. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 also boasts an improved S-Pen.

Samsung Galaxy S9+

On the first day of Amazon Great Indian Festival, the 256GB variant of Samsung Galaxy S9+ is available at Rs 69,990 after a discount of Rs 9,010, whereas the 64GB variant is available at Rs 61,990 after a discount of Rs 8,010. Additional offers are being provided on using ICICI and Citi cards.

The Samsung S9+ comes with an Exynos 9810 octa-core processor with 6GB of RAM. The rear has dual cameras with 12MP sensors each, whereas the front has an 8MP selfie shooter. The screen up front is a 6.2-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display.

POCO F1

The three variants of POCO F1 are selling with discounts in the range of Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 under the Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days. The 64GB and 128GB variants are being sold at Rs 20,999 and 23,999 after a discount of Rs 1,000, whereas the 256GB variant is being sold at 28,999 after a discount. The top-end Armoured Edition is available at Rs 29,999 after a discount of Rs 1,000. Additional Rs 16,000 off can be availed on exchange.

The POCO F1 is the first offering by the Xiaomi's sub-brand and comes with flagship-grade specifications. It boasts Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, coupled with 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB or 8GB/256GB memory configurations. The rear camera setup has a 12MP primary sensor with a 5MP sensor for capturing depth information. The front camera is a 20MP shooter. The screen is a Full HD+ panel.

The 32GB variant of Nokia 5.1 Plus is being sold under the Flipkart's Festive Dhamaka Days for Rs 10,499 after a discount of Rs 2,700. There also is a 10 per cent instant discount on using Axis Bank credit and debit cards.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with a Mediatek Helio P60 processor. The dual camera setup at the back has 13MP and 5MP sensors, whereas the front snapper has an 8MP sensor. The screen is 5.8-inch in size with HD+ resolution.

Honor 8X

The Honor 8X (64GB) is available at Rs 14,999 after a discount of Rs 3,000 on the first day of Amazon Great Indian Festival. The device comes with Kirin 710 processor and the variant on sale boats 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The rear camera setup has 20MP and 2MP sensors and at the front is a 16MP camera.

