Flipkart Big Billion Days sale to begin on October 10; check offers, deals

Flipkart will be conducting their Big Billion Days sale before the festive season begins this year. The e-commerce giant has finally announced the dates of the sale. The Big Billion Days sale will begin on October 10 and will go on till October 14. The sale is powered by Mastercard. The platform has also partnered with HDFC Bank to offer exclusive benefits to their credit and debit card owners.

To promote its loyalty program Flipkart Plus, the e-commerce giant will be offering 3 hours of exclusive early access. On the first day, Flipkart will be offering deals on fashion, TVs and appliances, home and furniture, beauty, sports, smart devices and more. These products will continue to remain on sale till October 14.

The sale on mobiles, electronic devices and accessories will begin on October 11. This will include feature phones, tablets, smartphones, laptops, audio players, cameras, mobile accessories, powerbanks, and gaming products. Flipkart is expected to give out major offers on mobile phones as the segment forms 50 per cent of its sales. Companies like Realme, Asus, Informix and Panasonic have exclusive deals with Flipkart which can help them drive sales further.

The sale will not only include big brands but also Flipkart's in-house brands like MarQ (washing machines and ACs), Perfect Homes (furniture) and SmartBuy (electronics and accessories). To support sales, Flipkart will continue to offers EMIs on both credit and debit cards. The company is aiming to capture 40 per cent of India's online market by 2020.