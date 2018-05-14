Flipkart Big Shopping Days, Amazon Summer sale: Best smartphone offers on Day 2

Another big bonanza of the year is here as Flipkart and Amazon have begun their sales. The four day shopping sale will give customers plenty of options to choose from. There's a wide variety of ranging from gadgets to household items and much more. Flipkart has its Big Shopping Days sale while Amazon has its Summer Sale which started on May 13. Both sales will end on May 16 at 12 am.

The deals on both the e-commerce platforms will be updated during the course of the four days depending on customer demand.



Today is the day two of the mega sale and here are some of the exciting offers:

Deals on Flipkart

For all those with HDFC credit or debit card, you will be getting flat discounts on while shopping. Flipkart has partnered with HDFC bank to offer up to 10 per cent instant discount on shopping with HDFC credit or debit card.

Honor 9 Lite 32GB for Rs 9,999

Originally available for Rs 13,999 for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant, the smartphone will be available for Rs 9,999 during the Big Shopping Days sale. The 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant will be sold at Rs 14,999. This variant was originally priced at Rs 16,999.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8+ starting 37,990

Samsung phones will be offered with heavy discounts. The Samsung Galaxy S8 will be available for Rs 37,990 while the S8+ will be available for Rs 43,990. The original price of the Galaxy S8 was Rs 49,990 whereas the Galaxy S8+ was being offered at Rs 53,990.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge for Rs 32,900

The phone gets a huge discount of Rs 9,000 as it is available for Rs 32,900 and its market price tag is Rs 41,900. The buyer can also avail further discount of up to Rs 15,000 off on exchange.

Google Pixel 2 for Rs 42,999 and Google Pixel 2 XL for Rs 54,999

There are big discounts on the Google phones as well. The Pixel 2 (64GB) which was originally available for Rs 61,000 is selling at a price of Rs 42,999. Flipkart has a great deal on the Pixel 2 XL as well. This phone(64GB) is being sold at Rs. 54,999. In the discounted price of both Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL Rs 8,000 cashback on HDFC bank is included. Taking the price further down to make it one of the best offers in this list.

Moto X4 (32GB) for Rs 18,999, Moto Z2 Play (64GB) for Rs 18,999

The Big Shopping Days sale also has offers for Moto phones. The Moto X4 (32GB) which has a market price of Rs 20,999 is getting a discount of Rs 2,000. The Moto Z2 Play 64GB variant is also available at Rs 18,999.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (64GB) for Rs 10,900

Flipkart is offering a big discount on the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt. On the big Shopping Days sale, it is selling the phone with a discount of Rs 7,000. The phone has a market price of Rs 17,900 and it will be available for Rs 10,900.

Discounts on Apple iPhones and iPads

Flipkart is selling Apple iPad 32 GB 9.7 inch at a discounted price of Rs 21,900. iPhones are also available under exchange offer.

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are selling at Rs 43,999 (32GB) and Rs 65,999 (128GB) variant.

iPhone X 64GB variant is selling at Rs 81,999. The iPhone 8 256GB variant is selling at Rs 69,999 and 8 Plus is selling at Rs 81,999. iPhone 6s is selling at Rs 33,999 for the 32GB variant and 6s Plus is selling at Rs 37,999 for the 32GB variant.



Amazon deals

Amazon has partnered with ICICI bank and will offer 10 per cent instant discount to users.

Moto G5S Plus for Rs 12,999

During the Summer Sale, Amazon will be selling the Moto G5S Plus for Rs 12,999. The phone is originally priced at Rs 16,999.

Huawei P20 Lite for Rs 19,999

The Huawei P20 Lite will be available on Amazon during the Summer Sale days for Rs 19,999.

Honor 8 Pro for Rs 20,998

The Honor 8 Pro will be available for Rs 20,998 during the Summer Sale days. The phone was originally priced in the market at Rs 29,999.

Offer on iPhones

Amazon is selling the iPhone SE (32GB) at a price of Rs 17,999. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs 26,000 in the market. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs 8,000 on the iPhone SE. The iPhone 6s Plus (32GB) is available at a price of Rs 37,999. The iPhone 7 (32GB)is available at Rs 42,999.

The iPhone 8 Plus (64GB) is available for Rs 69,999.