Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Deals to look out for on day 1

Flipkart is conducting its Big Shopping Days sale from July 16 to July 19. The sale seems to be a counter to Amazon's Prime Day sale. While the Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members, Flipkart's sale has no such limitation. The e-commerce website is offering deals on a wide variety of products and discounts on payments via specific banks as well.

Under the sale, Flipkart is offering 30 to 80 per cent discount on electronics with no-cost EMI and Extended warranty. TVs and appliances will get a discount of 70 per cent. Fashion products will get a discount ranging from 50 per cent to 80 per cent. Home and furniture will get a discount of 40 to 80 per cent with no-cost EMIs.

Flipkart is offering substantial discounts on their best-selling smartphones, including Honor 9 Lite, Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi Mix 2. Honor 9 Lite is being offered with an added exchange bonus of Rs 2,000. Redmi Note 5 Pro is being sold at a flat discount of Rs 1,500 and is priced at Rs 13,499. Mi Mix 2 is selling at a massive discount of Rs 10,000 and is priced at Rs 27,999.

Flipkart is also offering a massive discount on the 128 variant of Google Pixel 2. The smartphone is offered at a flat discount of Rs 16,001 and over that Flipkart is offering Rs 8,000 cashback on the purchase made via HDFC debit and credit card. An exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 also brings down the effective price to Rs 42,999. There are discounts on Google's other products as well. Google Home and Google Chromecast prices start at Rs 2,499.

The Honor 10 (6GB/128GB) will also be available for only Rs 29,999 instead of 35,999 during the Big Shopping Days. The recently launched Asus Zenfone 5z will also be available during the sale. Flipkart is offering an additional Rs 3,000 off on exchange while purchasing Vivo V9 and Vivo V9 Youth during the Big Shopping Days.