Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza: Redmi Note 5 for Rs 9,999, Google Pixel XL for Rs 42,000, iPhone 8 for Rs 54,999

Flipkart is hosting a three-day mobile sale, called Mobiles Bonanza that kicked off yesterday and will continue till March 15. On offer are mobile phones of all ranges and a combination of discounts. A host of popular smartphones are available for within Rs 10,000, while prices of upend phones have been slashed significantly. Stocks are limited, with some of the popular options already running out of stock.

Almost all the phones are on offer with EMIs. Customers with SBI and Axis Bank credit cards can also avail an additional 5% off on these offers.

Here are some of the deals that Flipkart is offering:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 with a 4GB RAM, 5.99 inch full HD display, 64GB memory and a 12MP rear camera plus a 5MP front camera is being sold at its original price of Rs 11,999 but Axis Bank credit card holders can avail a 5% discount. The base model of Redmi Note 5 with 3GB RAM and 32GB memory is on offer at its original price of Rs 9,999 with the same offer.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt with 3GB RAM, 16GB memory, 13 MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera is being offered at a 13% lower price. The original price of the phone is Rs 10,999, while it is being offered at Rs 9,499. An exchange offer, EMI and 5% discount for SBI credit card holders is also available on this phone. The 64 GB memory variant is available for Rs 11,900, down by 33% from its original Rs 17,900.

Moto X4 that was launched last year for Rs 24,999 is being offered at a rate that is 12% less for Rs 21,999. This variant has a 6GB RAM, 64GB memory, 12MP+8MP dual rear camera along with 16MP front camera and a 5.2 inch full HD display. EMI and exchange offers are also available on this product. The 4GB RAM variant is available for Rs 19,999, down by 13% from Rs 22,999.



Lenovo K8 Plus is on offer for Rs 7,999 down by 27% from Rs 10,999. This model has a 3GB RAM, with 32GB memory, 5.2 inch full HD display, 13MP+5MP dual rear camera and 8MP front camera. EMI, exchange offer and a special price are on offer for this product. The Lenovo K8 Note with 4GB RAM and 64GB memory is available for Rs 12,200, with 5% discount available for SBI credit card holders and Axis Bank credit card holders.

Apple iPhone 8 with 64GB ROM, 4.7 inch Retina HD display, 12MP rear camera plus 7MP front camera is available for Rs 54,999, down from Rs 64,000 by 14%. Exchange offer, EMI, and a special price are available on this phone. Prices for Apple iPhone SE begins from Rs 18,999.

Google Pixel XL with 4GB RAM, 32GB memory, 5.5 inch Quad HD display, 12.3MP rear camera, 8MP front camera is available for Rs 42,000. This phone has 5% discount offer available for SBI credit card holders and Axis Bank credit card holders. Google Pixel 2 XL with 64GB memory is available for Rs 54,999, down by 24% from Rs 54,999. There is also a 5% discount for Axis Bank credit card holders. Google Pixel 2 with 64GB memory is available for Rs 47,999, with an off of 21% from Rs 61,000.