Flipkart Superr Sale: Discounts on best selling smartphones, TVs; early access for Plus members

Flipkart has announced another sale just two weeks after the conclusion of its Big Freedom Sale. This will be the first sale after it launched Flipkart Plus, a loyalty program similar to Amazon's Prime. Plus members will get early access to the sale. The Superr Sale is scheduled to go live from August 25. However, Plus members will receive early bird access on August 24 at 9 pm.

Flipkart has promised impressive deals on popular smartphone brands. The Redmi 5A will also go on sale on August 25 at 12 pm. The company will also offer discounts on Television sets, laptops from brands like HP, Asus, Dell and Acer. The buyer will get extra Rs 2000 off on laptops.

Refrigerators and microwaves of best-selling brands like Samsung, LG and Whirlpool will get up to 30 per cent off. Flipkart has also paired up with HDFC to provide 10 per cent instant discount on products. The discount can also be applied on payments done via EMIs.

The sale will also provide discounts on furniture, and fashion. The company will conduct various flash sales on best-rated products.

To make the most of the sale, users can take up Flipkart's Plus program. Unlike Amazon Prime, Flipkart Plus does not charge on an annual or monthly basis. Instead, the company has opted for their own coins that can be earned on every rupee spent shopping on the website.

Apart from early access to sales, Flipkart Plus members get free fast delivery and priority customer support. The e-commerce giant offers one coin for every Rs 250 spent on its website. The member can use up to 10 coins in a single transaction to get discounts up to Rs 2,500. The company is also giving away various free offers to new Plus members. Offers include 6-month subscription to Gaana Plus, Rs 550 instant discount on flights booked on Ixigo, 3-month membership for Viu Premium offered for free and Rs 100 off on movie tickets booked via BookMyShow.

Edited by Danny D'cruze