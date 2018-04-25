Google brings snooze button, confidential mode and more to Gmail with new update

After Google job search, Google is coming with an updated version of Gmail for its users. The company has made it official that its e-mail application has undergone a major transformation. The redesigned Gmail for web consists of a snooze button as well as confidential mode, features like smart replies and many more. The new Gmail for the web resembles the Gmail mobile app.

In this new update, the confidential mode allows the sender to remove the option of downloading, copying, printing of e-mails and messages for the receiver. The sender can choose this option if the mail is classified or sensitive in nature.

In addition to this, the confidential mode also allows the sender to set a deadline for expiry which means that the receiver would not be able to see the mail after a couple of days or weeks.

Gmail's lead product manager Jacob Bank said that the new version of Gmail will allow the users to have access to attachments right from the inbox without opening the mail. The new snooze button feature allows you to put off the e-mails that you don't want to read at that point of time. In case you forget to reply to the mail, the new Gmail will nudge you with reminders related to that unanswered mail.

The Smart Reply feature which was once available only on the Gmail mobile app will now be available on the web version too. Apart from these new features, Google is also bringing certain features for the mobile application such as notifications of high priority that will remind you of important e-mails. Gmail will also give you suggestions related to unsubscribing irrelevant offers and newsletters.

Jacob Bank further added, "The redesign was done with an eye on making people more productive and safe." These new features in Gmail are some of the massive transformations for the users both on web and mobile.

The users will start receiving the updates over the next few weeks