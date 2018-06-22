Google brings Continued Conversation to Home speakers

Smart speakers have been smart enough to understand commands and respond in real time. But they till now they could only process one command at a time and not make a conversation. As promised at Google I/O 2018 last month, the Home Speakers are now getting support for Continued Conversation.

Jacklyn Konzelmann, product manager, Google Assistant, explains in a blog post, "We're taking another step forward in making your interactions with the Google Assistant more natural with Continued Conversation, available starting today on Google Home, Google Home Mini and Google Home Max."

So instead of calling out 'Ok Google' or 'Hey Google' every time (which gets a little irritating at times), the Home Speakers would be able to understand when it is spoken to and would be able to respond to several requests during the conversation.

For instance, you can say "Hey Google, what's the weather today?"... "Will it rain tomorrow?" "And remind me to bring an umbrella tomorrow morning"..."Thank you!"

The blog post further explains that with 'Continued Conversation' turned on, after you ask the assistant a question, you can ask a follow-up, set a reminder, or add something to your shopping list without having to say "Hey Google" each time. "You can say thank you or stop once you are done, or we will end the conversation once we detect that you are no longer talking to the assistant. You will still need to activate your assistant devices with 'Ok Google, Hey Google', or with a physical trigger, but with this new optional setting turned on, the assistant will stay active for long enough to respond to follow up questions so you don't have to say hey Google as often."

The new feature has started rolling out. Home speaker owners can turn it on in the Google Assistant app by going to settings, preferences, continued conversation and hitting the toggle. The feature is available to users who have language set to English US currently. When we switched the language preference to English US in both the Google Home app and the Google Assistant app, the continued conversation toggle appeared and it showed the Google Home speaker on the list. Though the speaker continued to listen to the follow-up question after answering the first command, it didn't respond with an answer.

Google Home smart speakers were first announced in May 2016 and released in the United States in November 2016, with a subsequent global rollout in 2017. In India, the Google Home and Home Mini speaker were released only in April 2018, six months after Amazon introduced its Echo range of smart speakers in India. Google plans to introduce support for the Hindi language for its smart speakers later this year.