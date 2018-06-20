Google launches standalone podcast app; more than 2 million pods available

After much reluctance, Google has finally entered the podcast market with a stand alone app called "Google Podcast." Podcast support had already been introduced in the Google Play Music store way back in 2016. With the launch of the new app, Google intends to leverage its podcast game to the next level.

This isn't Google's first attempt at entering the podcast space. In 2012, it started building a pod prototype called "Podcatcher" but failed in making it commercially viable. It is pertinent to note that Apple, which is the biggest competitor of Google, has had podcast support since its inception.

The new app is currently available only on the Android platform and is powered by Google's Artificial Intelligence. After installation, it suggests podcasts which a user may enjoy. Once a user starts using the app frequently, it will take advantage of AI to connect people with shows they might enjoy based on their listening habits.

Zack Reneau-Wedeen, product manager of the app, in an official statement, said, "There's still tons of room for growth when it comes to podcast listening. Creating a native first-party Android app for podcasts could as much as double worldwide listener-ship of podcasts overall."

The user interface of the app is not very different from any of the existing podcast apps in the market-place. The"For you" section, placed aesthetically on the home screen, shows episodes subscribed by the user, along with a list of downloaded episodes. It also highlights episodes one has listened to but hasn't completed. Scroll down, and one can browse top and trending podcasts, both in general and by category. The podcast player has few controls but does what it is expected to. 2 million plus podcasts are available on the app, which offer a wide range of choice to listeners.

With prospective updates, Google plans to add numerous features which will make use of artificial intelligence to enhance user experience. One such feature would be closed captions, which will help users to read along while listening. It will also enable users to skip ahead to see what is coming up later in a show.