Google Lens to come to OnePlus 6 with OxygenOS 5.1.9

Launched in May this year, OnePlus 6 will soon receive Google Lens functionality. The update is said to be a part of the OxygenOS 5.1.9 software build, that the company claims will bring significant camera improvements along with Google Lens functionality to the native camera app.

The OxygenOS 5.1.9 promises to further improve clarity, dynamic range, edge detection in portrait mode and overall focusing speed and accuracy.

The Google Lens Mode uses the phone camera to surface information about the objects through machine learning to provide more details and also provide relevant search tags. The camera can be used to scan QR codes and use the image recognition tool to get more information about things like books, buildings, and works of art, by simply tapping on it.

OnePlus has a vertical dual-camera setup at the rear, featuring a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 519 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS+EIS main, and a 20-megapixel Sony IMX 376K sensor, f/1.7 aperture secondary camera. The images shot on the OnePlus 6 retain fine details with great colour reproduction. The Portrait mode for bokeh images works smoothly - focusing the subject and blurring the background perfectly. The new bokeh effects including hearts, circles and starts in the background in portraits have been introduced with one of the software updates. Swiping up from the bottom displays more camera options, which includes Pro Mode, slow motion, time-lapse and panorama. The Pro mode comes to rescue for low-light photography as the images shot in auto-mode at night had some noise. OnePlus added a new artificial algorithm for capturing Portrait selfies using the front camera with a software update. The camera also captures slow-motion videos at the 720p resolution at 480 frames per second.

"Even after achieving our best-ever DxoMark score of 96 on the software released with the device launch in May 2018, we believe in constantly refining the smartphone experience. With a proven track record of improving software over time, the camera of the OnePlus 6 is no exception. We will be rolling out a significant camera update, based on community feedback, in the upcoming OxygenOS 5.1.9 software build. OnePlus 6 has a fast and accurate autofocus, bright and vivid colours in all conditions, and good detail preservation capabilities. And we're already making it even better," the company said in a press note.

Google Lens functionality is not just restricted to OnePlus 6 as the company plans to bring this feature to OnePlus 5 and 5T as well via an over the air update.