Google Maps goes live with new 'community feed' feature; here's how to use it

Google Maps has launched a new feature that enables its users to explore their vicinities better. The web mapping service will be offering recommendations to its users through a community feed, which could be found under the 'Explore' tab of the application. The said feature is now rolling out all over the world on Android and iOS devices.

Google Maps is going live with this feature after reorganising the plethora of data the service receives on a daily basis. Everyday, more than 20 million user contributions are received by the application, which includes preferences about people's favourite spots, updates to business services, reviews and ratings, photos, and answers to people's questions about locations and establishments.

The community news feed will display the latest reviews, photos and posts and articles added by local experts and publishers, particularly those that a user follows. This, claims Google, would ease the discovery of places to visit in one's immediate vicinity; a user can access the feed at any instant to see what's happening in their area.

Any Google Maps user will be able to access helpful information for almost any location globally using the app. For accessing elaborate information about a particular location, the user can either zoom in or zoom out on the map.

Also read: Covishield 'immunogenic and safe', says Serum Institute as participants seek explanation

The community feed also customises the recommendations to align with the user's interests; if you've marked an interest in healthy food on Google Maps' food and drink preferences, you'll see more recommendations, photos and business posts regarding the same.

The feed will also help businesses to connect with their customers, providing information like delivery options and updated online services. In addition, keeping the focus on the health hazards induced by the pandemic, the feed also details the safety precautions being taken at places you're planning to visit.

According to the tech giant, the community feed has led to a two-fold increase in the viewership of the posts from businesses and merchants in the early testing of the feature.

Also read:GST collections cross Rs 1 lakh crore in November for second time in 9 months