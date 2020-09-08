Google Pixel 5 launch likely by September end: Check expected price, features

Google's next flagship smartphone Pixel 5 release is expected to be released by the end of September. The next generation of Pixel smartphones is likely to arrive this month as Vodafone Germany has already listed the device in its internal database, as per a leaked document.

According to German YouTuber Techcheck, telecoms carrier Vodafone has the Pixel 5 tipped to arrive in stores in Germany on September 25, suggesting that Google launch event could merely be a couple of weeks away.

The leaked document also reveals that the Pixel 4a 5G is expected to be released alongside Pixel 5.

There was no word on the cost of Pixel 5 in this leak, but a previous leak has hinted that the Pixel 5 would be priced at around 629 euros. This would make new Pixel 5 much cheaper than Pixel 4 at its launch, which might be possible given the Pixel 5's mid-range chipset.

Google Pixel 5 specs

Google is expected to equip the Pixel 5 with 128GB of internal storage as standard and offer 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The other rumoured Pixel 5 specs are 6.67-inch display and 4,000 mAh battery pack.

In terms of camera, Pixel 5 may come with triple-lens rear camera setup including a wide-angle lens. The phone will also offer 5G connectivity.

The upcoming smartphone is likely to get a punch-hole camera module for selfies, along with a relatively faster 90Hz screen refresh rate. The overall design will be similar to the Pixel 4A. The Pixel 5 is also rumoured to support 15W fast charge and 5W reverse wireless charging.

Also Read: Deepak Kochhar arrested: 10 reasons why ex-ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar's husband is behind bars

Also Read: Is Reliance Industries stock in less than Rs 2,100 good investment?

Also Read: Motherson Sumi to raise Rs 3,000 crore via NCDs to mitigate COVID crisis