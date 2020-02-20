Google releases Android 11 preview; check out new features

Google has released the latest version of Android ahead of schedule. Google generally releases the previews for its operating systems ahead of its developer event - Google I/O but this is the first time the tech giant has made the developer preview public before March.

"This initial preview release is for developers only and not intended for daily or consumer users," the tech giant said on its blog post. The preview currently can't be downloaded through an over the air (OTA) update.

Android 11 has not changed the interface but brings in new features. The OS now enables users to grant a one-time location access option. This will allow users to take away location access from apps and allow them to access GPS history only when needed.

The operating system will also allow temporary access options for camera and microphone. Android 11 also features a native screen recording option that originally featured in the beta version of Android 10.

Android 11 also includes the conversation feature that allows users to see more than the last text message when replying from the notifications screen. Another feature that features on Android 11 is 'bubbles' that is similar to Facebook chat heads on Messenger. These floating chat bubbles appear on top of the existing apps or the home screen, allowing users to continue a conversation without opening the app. This feature could be used by all messaging apps including WhatsApp, Telegram and Messenger.

Google said that it is also enhancing the application package interface (API) for 5G connectivity that will help developers access 5G features on Android.

