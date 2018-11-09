Google says use dark mode to save battery on Android phones

Google has just admitted that it has made a mistake, a big one that has impacted us all for way too long. During a presentation at its recently-concluded 2018 Android Dev Summit, the search giant told developers that while it has been encouraging designers to use white as their primary colour for all apps and interfaces, this is far from the optimal choice when it comes to saving battery life on our smartphones.

It went on to showcase how "dark mode" can make all the difference. This option basically changes the overall colour theme of an app or an operating system to black. In a series of slides, Google showed that screen brightness is not the only major factor in battery consumption; screen colour matters, too.

Obviously, more brightness means quicker power draw. But Google discovered that while the correlation is not always perfectly linear, it's so close to linear that it might as well have been a straight line, one for one.

According to SlashGear, the company also used its original Pixel smartphone to show how each colour has a different amount of draw on its device's battery. As white uses all the display's various components to shine, it uses the most power. But black has hardly any power draw - maximum brightness black uses about a third of the power consumed by maximum brightness white. That's because individual pixels don't have to work as hard on dark areas of the phone screen.

Here's another interesting fact that the company reportedly shared during the presentation: The dark mode can use 43% less power at full brightness than "normal mode" in the YouTube app, which uses a lot of white.

While Google will likely continue to release 'Dark Mode' in their apps in the near future - it is also testing the feature in the mobile Google Feed - it has reportedly drawn the line at adding a system-wide night mode.

(Edited by Sushmita Choudhury Agarwal)